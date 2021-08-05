Bimini Capital Management (BMNM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:BMNM opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Bimini Capital Management has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

