Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite the recent improvement in air-travel demand, the same continues to be well below pre-coronavirus levels. Evidently, total revenues in second-quarter 2021 were 67% below second-quarter 2019 actuals. The carrier transported 64% less passengers in second-quarter 2021, compared with the second-quarter 2019 number. Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, declined 63% in second-quarter 2021 from second-quarter 2019 actuals. High operating expnses (up 46.5% in second-quarter 2021) represent an added headwind. The Zacks Consensus estimate for 2021 has widened to a loss of $2.46 from a loss of $2.19 60 days ago. However, with air-travel demand improving, the impending acquisition of domestic airline MAP, is a prudent move. The acquisition, on materialization, is likely to boost the company's top line by attracting additional traffic.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

GOL opened at $7.66 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $124,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

