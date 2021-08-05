Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $84.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

