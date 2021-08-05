Truist Securities Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.69.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $170,354,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after buying an additional 419,553 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

