Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and last traded at GBX 1,815 ($23.71), with a volume of 108415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,720 ($22.47).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Draper Esprit VCT’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

EDV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 951.73.

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile (LON:EDV)

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.