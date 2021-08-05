CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CHSCP opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CHS has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 291.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CHS were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

