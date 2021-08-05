Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after acquiring an additional 664,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.