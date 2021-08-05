MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $719.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $670.93 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $122.15 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $575.82.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

