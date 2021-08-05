CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

COR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Shares of COR opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,629 shares of company stock worth $1,469,353. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

