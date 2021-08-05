Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,729,000 after acquiring an additional 508,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

