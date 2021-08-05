Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) to Buy

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

