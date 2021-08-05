Head to Head Analysis: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) & Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and Allied Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.85%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Allied Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.49 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.70 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allied Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Allied Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The company involves in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and gas. Its properties located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad, Edwards and Jackson Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

