HC Wainwright Lowers CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $12.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 211.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBAY. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $265.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

