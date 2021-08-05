Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

