Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,026. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

