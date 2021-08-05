Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $343.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $266.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.09.
Shares of SQ opened at $266.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.70. Square has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.70, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Square by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Square by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
