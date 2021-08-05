Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $343.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $266.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.09.

Shares of SQ opened at $266.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.70. Square has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.70, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Square by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Square by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

