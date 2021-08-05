F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. On average, analysts expect F-star Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

