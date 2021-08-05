Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Schrödinger to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SDGR stock opened at $68.43 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 906,030 shares of company stock valued at $66,200,972 over the last quarter.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.