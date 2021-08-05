Truist Securities Raises HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $110.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $100.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $856.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

