Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $124.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.27.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $119.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $597,561,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $230,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.