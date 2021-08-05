Morgan Stanley Raises BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $102.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.24 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BOK Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

