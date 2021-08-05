Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $103.36 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,048,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

