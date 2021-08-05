Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $368.01 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

