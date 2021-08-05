Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 1,034,947 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.50.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.