Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.26), with a volume of 550,983 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.84 million and a P/E ratio of -13.13.

In other Inspired Energy news, insider Sangita Shah bought 128,205 shares of Inspired Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

