Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,920,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 52,100,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 920.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 51.65, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

