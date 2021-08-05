Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.62 Million

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report $405.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $413.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $426.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

