ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 49,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 38,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,481.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $28,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,132 shares of company stock worth $285,032 in the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ACNB by 112.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACNB by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACNB during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ACNB during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

ACNB opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.11. ACNB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.19.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

