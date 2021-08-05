Critical Comparison: Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 30.62 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -122.60

Lightscape Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lightscape Technologies and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Lightscape Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

