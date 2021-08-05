John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $400.29

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.29 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 401 ($5.24). John Laing Group shares last traded at GBX 399.40 ($5.22), with a volume of 2,206,690 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of John Laing Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get John Laing Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.