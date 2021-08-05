Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.23. Blow & Drive Interlock shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 33,464 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates an eSports platform in Malaysia. The company provides www.Matchroom.net., an integrated e-sports tournament site that allows tournament organizers, brands, players, and game developers to organize e-sports tournaments on platform utilizing platform tools, such as user registrations, payments, communications, lives stream link ups, wallet system, and other community features.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.