Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 340

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 329.30 ($4.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 954.78. The firm has a market cap of £43.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.66. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

