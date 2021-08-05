Brokers Issue Forecasts for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRxADE HEALTH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of MEDS opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

