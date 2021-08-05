Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,890 at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 3,660 ($47.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,728 ($48.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers purchased 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.