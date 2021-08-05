Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bumble Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bumble in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMBL. Citigroup cut their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. cut their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of BMBL opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79. Bumble has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

