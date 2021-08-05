Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

PDG opened at GBX 18.35 ($0.24) on Monday. Pendragon has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £256.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

