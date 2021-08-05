Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €290.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €270.18 ($317.86).

ETR:LIN opened at €258.35 ($303.94) on Monday. Linde has a 12-month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12-month high of €262.20 ($308.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $134.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of €245.54.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

