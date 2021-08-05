PolarityTE (PTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PolarityTE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PolarityTE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 1,128.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of PolarityTE worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

