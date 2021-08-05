Acutus Medical (AFIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.