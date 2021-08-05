IRIDEX (IRIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. IRIDEX has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $103.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRIX shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

