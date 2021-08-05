Raymond James Cuts PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $60.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of PRG opened at $42.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. PROG has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PROG by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.