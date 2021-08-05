HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 400.40 ($5.23) on Monday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 421.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

