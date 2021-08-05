Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

NASDAQ FISI opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $475.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 32.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

