BTIG Research Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $285.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $251.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.71.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $227.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,265 shares of company stock worth $1,541,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

