B. Riley Raises Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $11.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the coal producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.52. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,270 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

