Critical Survey: CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luna Innovations and CM Life Sciences II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 0 1 0 3.00 CM Life Sciences II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luna Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.47%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than CM Life Sciences II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luna Innovations and CM Life Sciences II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $82.68 million 4.73 $3.29 million $0.20 62.25 CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than CM Life Sciences II.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and CM Life Sciences II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations 4.45% 10.48% 6.90% CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats CM Life Sciences II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. This segment also provides polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; Terametrix terahertz gauging and imaging products that provides precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements; ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing products that targets fiber optic sensing applications. The Luna Labs segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and materials, such as coatings, adhesives, composites, and bio-engineered materials. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

About CM Life Sciences II

CM Life Sciences II Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

