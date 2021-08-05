First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

FCF stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

