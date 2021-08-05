Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CGIP stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Celadon Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Celadon Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.