Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CGIP stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Celadon Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Get Celadon Group alerts:

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.