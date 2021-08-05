Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Byline Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several other analysts have also commented on BY. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

