Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $203.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.90 million to $208.10 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $788.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $834.45 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of VREX opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

