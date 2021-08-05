Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.00 Million

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $203.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.90 million to $208.10 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $788.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $834.45 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of VREX opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.